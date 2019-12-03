Starting pitching occasionally was a problem for the New York Yankees last season, and unless they make moves this offseason, it could remain an issue into 2020.

Because of that, it should be little surprise that the Yankees are going after the big guns.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees reportedly will hold free agent meeting with both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this week in California, where both pitchers are from.

Wrote Rosenthal on Monday: The two free-agent pitchers, both represented by Scott Boras, will continue to meet with teams in California this week in advance of next week’s winter meetings, according to major-league sources.

The Yankees will sit down with both Cole and Strasburg over the next two days, sources said. Other interested teams already have met with or will meet with the two pitchers, who are widely viewed as the best starters in this year’s free-agent class.

Landing either one of these pitchers would be a massive get for New York, which currently has a rotation of Luis Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery. Domingo German had a breakout season in 2019, but it’s unclear when he might be available since he’s currently the subject of a domestic abuse investigation by the league and likely will be suspended to begin next season. Banking on him being a huge factor next season wouldn’t be prudent for Brian Cashman and Co.

New York will have plenty of competition for both Strasburg and Cole, but it’s probably fair to assume it’s ready to hand massive offers to the two hurlers.

