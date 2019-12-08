Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu and Devon Still played alongside each other in Cincinnati with the Bengals from 2012-14. And it’s clear the duo still remain close.

The New England Patriots wide receiver honored Still’s daughter, Leah, with a pair of awesome cleats for the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign this weekend in the NFL. Sanu’s cleats feature Leah the words “Still Strong” written on them to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Check them out:

Patriots' WR Mohamed Sanu will wear "Still Strong" game cleats today in honor of his former teammate Devon Still's daughter Leah Still 🙏 (via @Dev_Still71) pic.twitter.com/Rke2tHbgkR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 8, 2019

Leah was battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma during Sanu’s time in Cincinnati. She now is nine years old and in remission.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images