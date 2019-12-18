Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool is about to take its penultimate step toward world domination.

The Reds will face Monterrey on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar, in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. Liverpool, the reigning UEFA Champions League winner, is favored to beat Monterrey, the current champion of the CONCACAF region, and go on to win the tournament outright.

This year marks Liverpool’s first appearance in the FIFA’s showcase club competition since 2005 when it lost to Sao Paulo in the final.

Monterrey is competing in its fourth Club World Cup and is hoping to reach the final for the first time. The Mexican club defeated Al Sadd 3-2 on Saturday in the second round.

The Monterrey-Liverpool winner will take on Flamengo on Saturday in the Club World Cup final. The loser will face Al Hilal in the third-place game.

Here’s how to watch Monterrey versus Liverpool.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2; FOX Deportes

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images