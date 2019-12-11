Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had two unidentified players at practice Wednesday. We now know who the Patriots added.

The Patriots re-signed defensive end Eric Lee to their practice squad. They also signed safety Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.

Lee played for the Patriots in 2017. He had 19 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception in six games with five starts.

Lee spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was released from the Lions’ practice squad Oct. 9.

Pickett is a rookie out of UCLA. He spent the summer with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Patriots also signed kicker Josh Gable to their practice squad Wednesday.

The Patriots had room on their practice squad after center Tyler Gauthier was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ active roster and safety Nate Brooks was signed away by the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images