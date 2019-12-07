Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Few people can say they’ve embarrassed Tom Brady. Nate Ebner and John Simon are two of them.

Ebner and Simon both played at Ohio State, which will face Wisconsin on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes earned their spot in the game after last week’s big win over Michigan, Brady’s alma mater.

Well, the three Patriots, along with fellow Michigan product Chase Winovich, clearly had something riding on last week’s game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

Take a look at these tweets:

It might not annoy him as much as the Patriots receiving corps, but wearing Ohio State gear probably is a nightmare for Brady.

He and the Patriots will look to rebound from last week’s rough to the Houston Texans when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images