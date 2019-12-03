Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Have yourself a month, Tremont Waters.

The Boston Celtics rookie has been named the NBA G League’s Player of the Month for November. He’s averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 assists and 1.7 steals in seven games with the Maine Red Claws this season.

🗣️ @Celtics #2WayPlayer Tremont Waters has been named the 1st #NBAGLeague Player of the Month! 22.3 PPG | 7.7 APG | 1.7 SPG | 45% 👌 pic.twitter.com/GQpKSaK0Vx — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 2, 2019

Waters was named Player of the Week on Nov. 25.

The 21-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Celtics in July. He made his NBA debut on Nov. 25, where he notched seven points, three assists and two blocks in 20 minutes.

We can’t wait to see what more this kid has up his sleeve.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images