Questions surround Al Horford’s long-awaited return to Boston.

The Philadelphia 76ers center is questionable to play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at TD Garden, according to multiple NBA and Sixers beat writers. Ailments in Horford’s left knee and hamstring might prevent him from facing the Celtics in Boston for the first time since he joined the Sixers last summer in free agency.

Al Horford is questionable to play tonight at Boston due to left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 12, 2019

Horford has missed just two of the 25 games the 76ers have played this season. He played 30 minutes Tuesday in the Sixers’ win over the Denver Nuggets.

He participated in Philadelphia’s shoot-around Thursday and plans to take part in pregame warmups. The Sixers will make the call regarding his status shortly before tipoff.

Al Horford did go through shootaround this morning. Also underwent treatment for his knee & hamstring. His status is expected to be updated tonight after he goes through his pregame warmups. https://t.co/ncLtIrLMDz — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) December 12, 2019

Horford is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season, and his contributions have helped the 76ers achieve an 18-7 record in 2019-20 to date.

He spent the previous three seasons with the Celtics, playing key roles on teams that reached the Eastern Conference finals twice and semifinals once. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said Wednesday he hopes the TD Garden crowd will welcome back Horford warmly.

The Boston faithful probably will do so, regardless of whether Horford plays … in stark contrast to the hostility they aimed at the absent Kyrie Irving last month when the Brooklyn Nets visited the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images