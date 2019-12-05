Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins last week checked off a few boxes from their upcoming summer to-do list.

Don Sweeney and Co. signed Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner, both Mass. natives, to contract extensions. Meanwhile, Boston has continued winning at an insane rate, so is it fair to say it has the Atlantic Division locked up already? If so, should the B’s practice “load management” with Patrice Bergeron and maybe a few others?

In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those topics and more.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images