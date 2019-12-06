Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics took down the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at TD Garden behind another tremendous outing from Jaylen Brown.

In the latest edition of the “NESN Celtics Podcast,” NESN.com’s Chris Grenham and Adam London recap Brown’s continued emergence, Romeo Langford’s injury issues and Semi Ojeleye’s recent improvements.

Ojeleye provided 24 quality minutes Wednesday night vs. Miami, leading to some postgame praise. The guys discuss his play of late, in addition to much more on this week’s episode.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images