As Christmas break quickly approaches, there are some big things coming in college hockey.

This past week certainly has been interesting. With multiple big upsets, like Colgate taking down Harvard, and some teams flexing their muscles, we’re looking at you North Dakota, a lot went down.

North Dakota moved up one spot to No. 2 in the country in this week’s poll after sweeping then No. 17 Western Michigan. They squeaked by in Game 1 in overtime, 1-0, but walloped the Broncos, 8-2, to secure the sweep.

Boston College continued its white-hot streak with a massive sweep over then No. 9 Notre Dame to extend its winning streak to an impressive nine games throughout the squad’s meteoric rise to No. 5 in the country.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy tackled those topics and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also spoke with Northeastern sophomore Tyler Madden ahead of the Huskies’ big matchup with Dartmouth and previewed this weekend’s slate of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey: Dartmouth at No. 12 Northeastern, 4 p.m. ET (NESN)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.