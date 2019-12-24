Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Christmas approaching, there wasn’t much action in the college hockey world this past week.

As the mid-way point in the season looms, most teams have been able to take a step back and relax as they prepare for a final postseason push the rest of the way.

Although there wasn’t much action, Arizona State and Omaha did play a two-game slate that may not have gone exactly how the Sun Devils could’ve hoped for.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy discussed the timely and its affect on the national polls and the Hockey East team of the decade as the new year swiftly approaches on this week’s installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also spoke with UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh ahead of the Huskies’ big matchups in the Ledyard Classic, and previewed this upcoming week’s slate of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Saturday

Men’s Hockey: St. Lawrence vs. UConn, 4 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Colorado College vs. Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Monday

Men’s Hockey East: Vermont vs. No. 12 Northeastern, 4 p.m. ET (NESN)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.