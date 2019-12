Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are weathering a flurry of injuries with a daunting December schedule ahead of Brad Stevens and Co.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava brings you the latest on Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart as well as how the C’s are staying jolly this holiday season in this week’s episode of NESN Hoops Now, presented by PolarFleece. Vernava also takes a deeper look at how Jayson Tatum has helped Kemba Walker carry the load in the first quarter of the season.

Watch the full episode in the video above.