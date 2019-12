The Boston Celtics forward made his return after being out for 4 weeks due to hand surgery and Brad Stevens was impressed. NESN’s Michaela Vernava brings you the latest on Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, and Tacko Fall’s birthday in this week’s episode of NESN Hoops Now, presented by PolarFleece. Watch the full episode in the video above.

Thumbnail/ Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports