From a weather perspective, Albert Huggins couldn’t have been claimed by the New England Patriots at a worse time.

The Pats on Monday claimed the rookie defensive lineman from the Philadelphia Eagles, and by early Tuesday morning he was touching down at Logan Airport in Boston. As Huggins was arriving, a snowstorm was rolling into the region, bringing both snow and chilly temperatures.

Huggins announced his arrival with a video on his Instagram story, and he was quick to bemoan the chilly temperatures.

The Patriots are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, so the Clemson product will need to get acclimated to the weather quickly.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Ruinard/Anderson Independent Mail via USA TODAY NETWORK