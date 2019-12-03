Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many people are ready to quit on the Patriots, but Tom Brady is not one of them.

New England struggled Sunday night in its 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans. Brady’s night was especially forgettable, as the 42-year-old’s frustrations with a largely ineffective receiving corps finally boiled over.

But Brady remains focused as ever with a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs looming Sunday afternoon. The Patriots quarterback expressed his excitement Monday afternoon in an Instagram post, which includes an inspirational quote. The post drew great reactions from some of Brady’s past and current Patriots teammates, as well as his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Here’s the post:

And here are some of the reactions:

Chandler Jones: “🐐🐐🐐”

Joe Thuney: “No doubt”

Tedy Bruschi: “Already understood brother #OntoKC”

Rory McIlroy: “LFG!!!”

Aqib Talib: “Goat talk!!!”

Erin Andrews: “💪🏻💪🏻”

Shaq Mason: “Straight up!”

Dont’a Hightower: “Straight Iike that ✊🏾✊🏾”

Brandin Cooks: “Respect🏹”

Gisele Bundchen: “Let’s go!!! 🤛🏼”

Just a ho-hum cast of characters in the comments section.

Honestly, we’re surprised Antonio Brown didn’t join the party. The former Patriots receiver has remained active on social media, often to his detriment.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images