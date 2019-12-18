It’s real, folks.

Gerrit Cole is set to have his introductory press conference with the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon at Yankees Stadium at 11 a.m. ET. The 2019 Cy Young runner-up recently signed the richest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, and is set to to join the Yankees’ starting rotation that helped lead the squad to the AL East title in 2019.

