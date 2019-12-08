If you still have a shot at winning your fantasy football league, you need to be on top of your game. No forgetting to check your lineup until after kickoffs.
That starts with making sure you know who’s healthy and who’s not for Sunday’s slate of games.
Obviously, that’s easier said than done. But, thankfully, we’re here to help.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:
The #Giants officially ruled QB Daniel Jones (high-ankle) out vs the #Eagles, so Eli Manning will start. … Meanwhile, S Jabrill Petters was placed on IR and LB Kareem Martin was activated.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2019
Players returning Sunday include Matt Breida, Julio Jones, Austin Hooper, Marlon Mack, Parris Campbell, David Njoku.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019
For #Browns–#Bengals: Cleveland activated TE David Njoku from injured reserve and placed CB Robert Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve. … Cincy elevated S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad and put TE Drew Sample on IR.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2019
Players out Sunday include Le’Veon Bell, T.Y. Hilton, Adam Vinatieri, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, A.J. Green, Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn, Matthew Stafford, Greg Olsen, Adam Humphries, Adoree Jackson, Trent Brown, Hunter Renfrow, Damien Williams, Gerald Everett.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019
The #Jets have downgraded RB Le’Veon Bell from questionable to out. He’s been dealing with an illness.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2019
#Ravens WR Marquise Brown (ankle) and CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh) are both expected to play, source said. Both practiced fully on Friday, and both should be good to go.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019
#Texans WR Will Fuller (hamstring) is not expected to play today, source said. They’ll miss him today.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019
#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) and WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both expected to play today, sources say, They are in a good spot.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019
#Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is not playing today as he fights to get the scar tissue out of his leg. But all parties are optimistic he can be on the field next week. No extended absence expected.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images