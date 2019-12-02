Deion Sanders assures Tom Brady help is on the way.

The NFL legend guaranteed Sunday night on the NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday” the Patriots would add a wide receiver in the coming weeks in order to boost the struggling offense the legendary quarterback leads. Brady’s recent struggles extended into Week 13 when the Patriots lost 28-22 to the Houston Texans. He endured a forgettable first half and voiced his frustration over the mistakes his rookie wide receivers made during the loss. Sanders insisted after the game a veteran wideout will arrive in time for the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs.

“This is the problem I have with the Patriots right now,” Sanders said. “Tom Brady is getting frustrated … because everything outside the numbers, they’re not getting any separation, they’re not getting open, and they don’t really understand the game and how to sit in holes as a receiver.

“… this man is the GOAT, and you give him that? I guarantee it, something’s going to happen within the next few weeks in the receiver department. They’ve got to get this man some help because what I saw today was ridiculous.”

"To get to the Super Bowl and win it, like they're accustomed to doing, it's not gonna happen unless they make some adjustments out wide."@DeionSanders shares his thoughts on the defending champions 👇 (via @NFLGameDay Prime) pic.twitter.com/SUJV3Pnhvi — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 2, 2019

Sanders'”guarantee” follows reports claiming Patriots players and coaches “want” the team to re-sign Antonio Brown, who spent 11 days on New England’s roster earlier this season before the team cut him amid rape allegations.

Although Brown might have Instagrammed himself out of a Patriots reunion Monday, the Brady’s and the Patriots offense’s need for help at wide receiver remains as strong as ever. If not AB, then who might come to the rescue, as Sanders boldly predicts?

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images