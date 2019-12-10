Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers are losing faith in the New England Patriots’ chances of repeating as Super Bowl winners.

Caesars Palace sportsbook updated the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIV odds to +600 on Monday, according to Bleacher Report. New England’s updated lines follow New England’s controversial 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, which dropped the Patriots’ record to 10-3.

The Patriots entered the season with +700 lines to win the Super Bowl, but those odds shortened to +180 after their undefeated start to the season. By losing three out of their last five games, the Patriots have given oddsmakers no choice but to lengthen New England’s Super Bowl lines from favorites’ to contenders.’

Are the Pats actually in trouble?

The 11-2 Baltimore Ravens now are Super Bowl favorites at +250, the 11-2 San Francisco 49ers are second favorites at +400 and the 10-3 New Orleans Saints are third among contenders with +500 odds.

Oddsmakers probably will shorten the Patriots’ Super Bowl odds again if they win their last three games of the regular season, but the chances of New England entering the playoffs as the favorite probably are shot by now.

