Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roger Goodell has straight up admitted he’s going to take into account the Patriots’ history when investigating New England’s latest controversy — fair or unfair, that’s the reality.

Because of that, it’s not ridiculous to wonder whether the organization will be punished after the Cincinnati Bengals alleged the Patriots were filming their sideline during this past Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

So what are the chances the hammer comes down on the Pats? According to oddsmakers, more likely than not.

That’s right, sportsbooks actually are taking bets on if the Patriots will be fined or not. Here are the latest odds:

Will the Patriots be fined by the NFL for the Cincinnati recording? Yes -500

No +300 odds via BetOnline pic.twitter.com/Hn3GZNP0Xn — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 12, 2019

Who knows when this will be resolved, but the Pats and Bengals will meet on the field this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images