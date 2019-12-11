Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t very happy about what transpired with the New England Patriots over the last week.

The Bengals are “livid” after the Patriots illegally taped their sideline during last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, The Boston Globe reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The Patriots admitted to breaking the rules, but they have said publicly and off the record that it was a misunderstanding. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed spoke to a source who adamantly denied the Patriots intentionally broke the rules, calling it an “unfortunate coincidence.”

Regardless, the entire situation isn’t sitting well in Cincinnati. The Globe cited a league source “with close ties to the Bengals” who said “(the Patriots aren’t) getting out of this one” after they were “caught red-handed.”

That being said, it sounds like the Patriots might avoid stiff punishment. The NFL reportedly could wrap up the investigation by the end of the week, and the Patriots aren’t expected to receive a harsh penalty, according to another report.

It certainly will be interesting to see and hear how that’s received in Cincinnati.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images