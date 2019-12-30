UPDATE (1:47 P.M. ET): Mike Leslie of WFAA-TV has offered additional context on his report that Dallas Cowboys fired their “entire” coaching staff.

Here’s additional information on the matter, courtesy of NFL Network’s Jane Slater:

ORIGINAL STORY: The Dallas Cowboys apparently are undergoing major changes.

Jerry Jones on Monday fired the Cowboys’ “entire” coaching staff, according to WFAA-TV’s Mike Leslie. Dallas finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs despite a 3-0 start to the campaign.

Whether the Cowboys truly fired evermember of their coaches staff remains unclear. However, if Leslie’s report is accurate, it’s probably fair to assume Jason Garrett’s tenure in Dallas is over.

Here’s the report:

The Cowboys weren’t the only team hit hard by “Black Monday.”

Head coaches Freddie Kitchens (Cleveland Browns) and Pat Shurmur (New York Giants) both were fired, while the Washington Redskins parted ways with general manager Bruce Allen.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images