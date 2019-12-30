Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (1:47 P.M. ET): Mike Leslie of WFAA-TV has offered additional context on his report that Dallas Cowboys fired their “entire” coaching staff.

A member inside the Cowboys organization says that this is not the case yet. It may be the case soon, but it has not officially transpired. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 30, 2019

Here’s additional information on the matter, courtesy of NFL Network’s Jane Slater:

Multiple sources tell me Jason Garrett met w coaches/assistants today & addressed those with expiring contracts. He told them, “as you well know you can look for work elsewhere” & this would be “sorted out in the 24-48 hours”. Jerry Jones hasn’t informed anyone they’re fired yet — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: The Dallas Cowboys apparently are undergoing major changes.

Jerry Jones on Monday fired the Cowboys’ “entire” coaching staff, according to WFAA-TV’s Mike Leslie. Dallas finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs despite a 3-0 start to the campaign.

Whether the Cowboys truly fired every member of their coaches staff remains unclear. However, if Leslie’s report is accurate, it’s probably fair to assume Jason Garrett’s tenure in Dallas is over.

Here’s the report:

I’m told entire #Cowboys coaching staff has been fired. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 30, 2019

The Cowboys weren’t the only team hit hard by “Black Monday.”

Head coaches Freddie Kitchens (Cleveland Browns) and Pat Shurmur (New York Giants) both were fired, while the Washington Redskins parted ways with general manager Bruce Allen.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images