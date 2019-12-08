The Dallas Cowboys are atop the NFC East standings, but plenty of questions still surround Jason Garrett’s job security.

The head coach has made some questionable in-game calls that may or may not have cost Dallas a game here and there, including a bad loss to the Chicago Bears last week. Team owner Jerry Jones has made it clear he won’t fire Garrett during the season and believes he will be a coach in 2020. Whether that’s with the Cowboys, though, remains to be seen.

And, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Dallas and Garrett are “headed to divorce” once the season comes to a close.

“Jason Garrett is not going to get fired during the season. It’s not something that Jerry Jones or (CEO) Stephen Jones believe, and they just do not think it’s going to help them get to the playoffs and get deep in the playoffs,” Rapoport said on “NFL Gameday. “If they did think that, maybe they would fire him. Plus, is there really anyone on the staff deserving of the interim title?

” … It does appear to be headed to a divorce. The only way, from what I understand, Jason Garrett could save this would be to make the playoffs, go deep into the playoffs, likely to the NFC title game.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys are headed to a divorce with coach Jason Garrett, unless Garrett saves it by leading the team deep, deep into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/q4QhfE0Ifr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

The Cowboys sit at 6-7 and have a tough task ahead of them in winning the NFC Championship Game, should they make it that far. And with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints atop their respective divisions, it doesn’t make Dallas’ road any easier to a lengthy playoff run.

