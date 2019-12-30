Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ron Rivera may not be out of a job for long.

Rivera reportedly will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday about the team’s vacant head coach position, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The 57-year-old was fired by the Panthers on Dec. 3 after nearly nine seasons as Carolina’s head coach.

Things have progressed very nicely for former #Panthers coach Ron Rivera. He is meeting with the #Redskins tomorrow for their vacant head coach job, per agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman. A key meeting. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

The Redskins fired Jay Gruden on Oct. 7 after Washington’s 0-5 start, leaving Bill Callahan to serve as head coach in the interim.

We’re curious to see how this meeting pans out.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images