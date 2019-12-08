Tom Brady’s elbow injury is impacting the New England Patriots in more ways than one.

At the very least, the ailment, which is in Brady’s throwing elbow, has forced the greatest quarterback in NFL history onto the injury report for the last past few weeks — no small thing. However, and perhaps most importantly, the injury reportedly has hindered Brady’s ability to progress with the New England Patriots’ rookie receivers.

“Tom Brady was limited in practice this week — no big deal, he is going to play (Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs),” NFL Medias Ian Rapoport said Sunday morning. “But being limited in practice has changed things for the Patriots. And, from what I understand, he probably has sat out more practice time, just to rest, recharge, make sure he’s fully healthy, than he has in recent memory. And that has had a significant impact on this offense. In fact, that is one reason, potentially, why the receivers and why Tom Brady have struggled to get on the same page. He just has not worked with them on the field as much as he has in the past.

“Meanwhile, inside the building, I’m told Brady has spent an incredible amount of time with these young receivers. I’m told by one source that it is the most leadership that Tom Brady has shown in a very long time.”

As I reported a couple weeks back, Brady's elbow has been a thing now bordering on 2 months. Not so bad that he can't play (obv) but enough that they've had to manage him. https://t.co/0yUxX0slnI — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 8, 2019

Whether Brady’s elbow dramatically improves before the playoffs start remains to be seen. So, too, does the idea of the 42-year-old quarterback getting on the same page with rookie receivers Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry.

One thing we know for sure, however, is that Antonio Brown is not walking through that door. Probably.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images