Julian Edelman certainly won’t be divulging any information on his injuries, so we’re left to lean on the NFL’s media cartel.

The New England Patriots receiver clearly has been limited by knee and shoulder injuries in recent weeks, although he was in no mood to discuss his health Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. However, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Edelman might actually be getting healthier.

Despite video from Patriots practice Thursday that showed Edelman moving a relatively glacial pace, Rapoport reported Friday morning there’s confidence the wideout will be feeling better by kickoff Saturday.

From @gmfb: #Patriots WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable for the game against the #Bills, but he's expected to play. pic.twitter.com/7nfoJWqr90 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2019

The Patriots definitely are going to need all the help they can get on the offensive side of the ball going up against a stout Bills defense. Buffalo was able to limit the New England offense to just 16 points and 375 total yards in the Patriots’ Week 4 win. Edelman is even more important considering how little support quarterback Tom Brady has received (no pun intended) from the rest of his weapons this season, resulting in borderline human numbers from the future Hall of Famer.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images