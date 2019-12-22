Josh Gordon’s NFL career might be over.

The NFL this week suspended the Seattle Seahawks receiver for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. That news was bad enough, but new details on Gordon’s suspension paint an even uglier picture of a player whose off-field struggles regularly get the best of him.

“Here’s the problem, there are two polices here,” FOX Sports Jay Glazer said Sunday morning. “First, he was facing a six-game suspension for a tainted sample in the steroid program. While they were waiting for the appeal, he actually failed another drug test in the substance-abuse program. He’s suspended indefinitely. It looks like it’s going to be an uphill battle for him to ever get back in the league.”

Here’s Glazer’s full report.

Gordon, of course, was suspended last season while with the New England Patriots for failing a drug test. He served multiple similar suspensions during his days with the Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images