Josh Gordon’s NFL career might be over.

The NFL this week suspended the Seattle Seahawks receiver for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. That news was bad enough, but new details on Gordon’s suspension paint an even uglier picture of a player whose off-field struggles regularly get the best of him.

“Here’s the problem, there are two polices here,” FOX Sports Jay Glazer said Sunday morning. “First, he was facing a six-game suspension for a tainted sample in the steroid program. While they were waiting for the appeal, he actually failed another drug test in the substance-abuse program. He’s suspended indefinitely. It looks like it’s going to be an uphill battle for him to ever get back in the league.”

Here’s Glazer’s full report.

Last week, @JayGlazer broke the "Spy Gate II" news. He has the latest on the situation today on FOX NFL Sunday: pic.twitter.com/bRsX4ukgi8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2019

Gordon, of course, was suspended last season while with the New England Patriots for failing a drug test. He served multiple similar suspensions during his days with the Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images