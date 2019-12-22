Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After last week’s coin toss debacle involving the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL may consider a revision to the rules.

League sources claim the NFL’s coin toss rules reportedly are “expected to be a point of discussion with the NFL’s competition committee this offseason,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the goal of simplifying the process.

Here’s how Schefter breaks it down:

The NFL could consider simplifying the rules for what players have to say during the coin toss for the 2020 season, according to sources. The discussion is expected to center around whether there is a way to simplify the language regarding the opening coin toss.

As it is now, one of the team’s captains must clearly use the word “defer” when identifying whether his team wants to receive the ball to open the game or defer that choice to the second half.

The Cowboys found themselves in a pickle Safter quarterback Dak Prescott initially asked if the team could start on defense before pointing and saying, “kicking it that way.” Prescott corrected himself a few seconds later, but the comment was lost amongst the confusion. (The mistake was later rectified.)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images