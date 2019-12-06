Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There has been plenty of questions surrounding who will kick for the Patriots come Sunday during New England’s Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It appears we now have an answer.

Nick Folk, who was released from the Patriots on Nov. 29 after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, “worked out today, was healthy and is expected to sign back and kick” for New England, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Folk kicked in three games for the Patriots this season and went 7-of-9 on field goals and was a perfect 3-for-3 on his PATs.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images