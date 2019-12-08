Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s starting.

Throughout the 2019 season, Odell Beckham Jr. has been informing teams he wants out of Cleveland, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazier reported Sunday morning. Beckham was traded to the Browns from the New York Giants during the offseason.

Check this out:

“Throughout this year, Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches, before games, ‘Hey, come get me, come get me,’ ” Glazer reported Sunday morning. ” … It was not Odell’s choice to go to the Cleveland Browns. He got traded there.

” … I gotta say, I don’t see that relationship ending well for them after this year.”

Does Odell Beckham Jr. really want out of Cleveland? @JayGlazer has the latest: pic.twitter.com/5XEDYj6Iba — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2019

Beckham has four years remaining on the five-year extension he signed last year. The 27-year-old, who reportedly has been battling through a sports hernia injury, has caught 57 passes for 805 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Earlier this week, Beckham offered vague responses when asked about his future with the Browns, who are 5-7 and likely will not make the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images