As has been the case in offseasons past, it appears Josh McDaniels will be in demand in the coming months.

There already are three NFL head coaching vacancies ahead of the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, and McDaniels might be a candidate for one of them. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers, who fired Ron Rivera earlier this month, plan to include McDaniels in their series of interviews for the open position.

Rapoport’s report comes on the heels of speculation from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who believes there’s a chance McDaniels could leave New England for Carolina or Cleveland if Freddie Kitchens is relieved of his duties. Breer notes the power McDaniels likely would be given by the Panthers could be a selling point.

McDaniels currently is in the ninth season of his second stint with the Patriots. The reunion occurred after the 43-year-old lasted less than two seasons as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. McDaniels was in line to become the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach in February of 2018, but as we all know, he backtracked on his decision and returned to the Patriots.

The longtime offensive coordinator will look to help New England lock up the AFC’s No. 2 seed Sunday when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images