Additional details regarding what transpired in the Cleveland Browns’ press box on Sunday continue to trickle out.

Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the Cincinnati Bengals for The Athletic, reported Tuesday a member of the New England Patriots’ production crew filmed the Bengals’ sideline for roughly eight minutes during Cincinnati’s loss at Cleveland. The production staffer was on hand in the press box to shoot B-roll for a “Do Your Job” episode profiling a Patriots advance scout.

According to Dehner’s sources, the camera person was wearing Boston Bruins gear and filming directly in front of several Bengals staffers, which raised suspicion.

From The Athletic:

“According to sources who have viewed the tape, it shows about eight minutes of footage focusing on recording the Bengals’ sideline. It’s a direct view of the sideline as players run on and off the field and coaches make signals for plays.

“This isn’t an over-the-shoulder of the advanced scout who is doing his job stuff. This is shooting the sideline. For an extended period of time. The egregious nature of the video is why it set off the firestorm it did during the game with the Bengals executives in the press box.”

In a statement Monday night, the Patriots, who are preparing to face the 1-12 Bengals this Sunday in Cincinnati, admitted a member of their production crew filmed the field and Bengals’ sideline but said the individual did not know such action was against NFL rules.

“The sole purpose of the filming was the provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road,” the statement read. “There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.

“When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully. The production crew is independent of our football operation. While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a ‘Do Your Job’ episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features.

“We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI and reiterated Tuesday in a conference call with reporters that he and his football staff have never viewed any footage shot by the team’s production crew outside of what appears on TV or online.

The NFL is investigating the incident.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images