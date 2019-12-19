Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly were looking towards the future, and north of the border, Wednesday.

The Patriots worked out free-agent CFL running back William Stanback and cornerback Marcus Sayles, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Stanback is 6-feet, 233 pounds. He played collegiately at UCF and Virginia Union. After going undrafted in 2017, Stanback spent training camp with the Green Bay Packers. He’s played the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He carried the ball 170 times for 1,048 yards with five touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 329 yards this season. He was named a CFL and CFL East All-Star in 2019.

He ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash with a 6.9-second 3-cone drill in the spring of 2017.

Sayles went undrafted out of West Georgia in 2017. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound cornerback spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angles Rams during the 2017 season. He’s spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. He was named a CFL West All-Star in 2019.

Sayles ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical leap, 11-feet broad jump, 4.06-second short shuttle and 6.56-second 3-cone in 2017.

The Patriots would not be able to sign either player for the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images