Terrell Suggs reportedly didn’t want to report to any team unless it was the Baltimore Ravens that claimed him off waivers.

And, well, it appears he is sticking to his word.

The Arizona Cardinals released the linebacker last week, and he reportedly made it clear he wanted to reunite with his former Ravens team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Though he is eligible to be claimed on waivers at 4 pm ET Monday, former Cardinals’ pass rusher Terrell Suggs will strongly consider not reporting to his new claiming team if it is anyone other than the Baltimore Ravens, per league sources.https://t.co/MuIrLAPdbv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2019

Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. But NFL Network’s Jason La Canfora does “not anticipate Terrell Suggs reporting to the Chiefs.”

Would not anticipate Terrell Suggs reporting to the Chiefs. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 16, 2019

We guess it’s only a matter of time to see whether Suggs actually reports to his new team for the final two regular-season games.

