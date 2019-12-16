Terrell Suggs reportedly didn’t want to report to any team unless it was the Baltimore Ravens that claimed him off waivers.

And, well, it appears he is sticking to his word.

The Arizona Cardinals released the linebacker last week, and he reportedly made it clear he wanted to reunite with his former Ravens team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. But NFL Network’s Jason La Canfora does “not anticipate Terrell Suggs reporting to the Chiefs.”

We guess it’s only a matter of time to see whether Suggs actually reports to his new team for the final two regular-season games.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images