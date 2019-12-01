Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots director of player personnel will not be hired away by the Houston Texans this offseason, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Texans don’t plan to hire a general manager, per Rapoport. The Texans are 7-4 this season with head coach Bill O’Brien and executive vice president of team development (and former Patriots character coach) Jack Easterby making personnel decisions.

The Texans requested to interview Caserio after firing their former general manager Brian Gaine in June. The Patriots responded by filing tampering charges since Caserio was entering the final year of his contract. It was widely theorized that Easterby had spoken with Caserio at the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII ring ceremony in June. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said this week that the tampering charges had nothing to do with Easterby.

It also was speculated that Caserio would go to Houston this offseason once his contract expired.

Caserio essentially will be a free agent this offseason. That could mean a return to the Patriots or joining another team that could offer him more responsibility and a greater title. It seems that team will not be Houston, however.

Or perhaps the Patriots could formalize the fact that Caserio essentially is serving as the team’s top personnel decision-maker and name him general manager or vice president of player personnel. Belichick has made it clear multiple times this season that Caserio handles trade discussions while Belichick coaches.

The Patriots take on the Texans on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston.

