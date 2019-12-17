Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only Super Bowl LIV contender in pursuit of Terrell Suggs.

Suggs, who was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last week, was claimed by the Chiefs on waivers Monday. After an initial report suggested Suggs only would resume his NFL career in Baltimore, the veteran linebacker reportedly intends to report to Kansas City.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs were one of four teams to put in a waiver claim for Suggs. The New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks also put in claims for the seven-time Pro Bowl selection, but Suggs was awarded to Kansas City given it had the worst record of the teams involved.

For those wondering why the Ravens, with whom Suggs played for 16 seasons, didn’t put in a claim, Baltimore reportedly felt the move “wouldn’t make sense” given it was the lowest team in the pecking order, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

The 10-4 Chiefs will visit the Chicago Bears this Sunday night in the penultimate game of their regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images