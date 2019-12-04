Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The playoff races are heating up across the NFL, and now more than ever teams in the hunt need to start grabbing wins.

And in Week 14 action, there is no shortage of lopsided matchups.

Two games in Week 14 feature 13-point spreads: the host Green Bay Packers in their matchup with the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings at home against the Detroit Lions. Also of note are the New England Patriots as three-point favorites at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Bills are six-point home underdogs in Buffalo against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the betting lines for Week 14, via Odds Shark:

Cowboys at Bears +3

Redskins at Packers -13

Broncos at Texans -9

Lions at Vikings -13

49ers at Saints -2.5

Panthers at Falcons -3

Ravens at Bills +6

Bengals at Browns -8.5

Dolphins at Jets -5

Colts at Buccaneers -3

Chargers at Jaguars +3

Titans at Raiders +3

Steelers at Cardinals +3

Chiefs at Patriots -3

Seahawks at Rams +1.5

Giants at Eagles -9

Week 14 will kick off Thursday night with the Chicago Bears hosting the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images