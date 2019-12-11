Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are heating up in the NFL as the postseason push continues for many teams.

In a season that has featured quite a few hefty spreads, a sign of the times given the vast difference between the league’s best and worst, bettors have had some challenging decisions to make. But in Week 15, some of those seemingly one-sided matchups don’t have as quite the lopsided spreads one might imagine.

The 10-3 Patriots, despite their struggles, only are a 10-point favorite against the one-win Cincinnati Bengals. The San Francisco 49ers are an 11-point home favorite against the Atlanta Falcons, though the hosts probably could’ve been favored by more. Conversely, the Ravens are a whopping 15.5-point home favorite against the New York Jets. So there’s that.

Also of note are the Dallas Cowboys as one-point home underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the betting lines for Week 15, via Odds Shark:

Jets at Ravens -15.5

Bears at Packers -4.5

Broncos at Chiefs -9.5

Texans at Titans -3

Seahawks at Panthers +6.5

Patriots at Bengals +10

Buccaneers at Lions +3.5

Dolphins at Giants -3.5

Eagles at Redskins +4.5

Jaguars at Raiders -6.5

Browns at Cardinals +3

Vikings at Chargers +3

Falcons at 49ers -11

Rams at Cowboys +1

Bills at Steelers -1.5

Colts at Saints -9



Week 15 will kick off Thursday night with the Ravens hosting the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images