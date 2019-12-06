The Patriots might have their work cut out for them this weekend, but to say it would be a stunner if New England won is — in a word — dumb.

Gillette Stadium will play host to an AFC Championship Game rematch Sunday, with the Patriots set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s plenty of reason to be skeptical about the Patriots winning after their performance (on offense and defense) against the Houston Texans in Week 13, but to the surprise of no one, Nick Wright elected to take things a step further, claiming he would be “legitimately surprised” if New England emerged victorious.

“This is the first time in at least five years that I would be legitimately surprised if the Patriots win a home game,” Wright said Friday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “It’s not just that I think the Chiefs can win, it’s that I think the Chiefs will win. And I look at the resumes of these two teams, I look at how they’ve played against the best competition, how they’ve played recently, and I say, ‘Oh, barring some unforeseen circumstances, why wouldn’t Kansas City go to Foxboro and win?’ ”

You can listen to Wright’s full argument below.

"This is the first time in at least 5 years that I would be legitimately surprised if the Patriots win a home game." — @getnickwright RT if the Chiefs win Sunday pic.twitter.com/XxvPe5qhy3 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 6, 2019

There’s no question the Patriots’ 10-2 record isn’t necessarily indicative of how they’ve played this season, especially when you consider who New England has and has not beaten.

But we’ve seen Tom Brady pull a rabbit out of his hat before, so to suggest it would be a shocker if the Patriots won Sunday is ignoring nearly two decades worth of history.

