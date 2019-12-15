Bengals fans weren’t the only ones razzing the Patriots on Sunday.

As you’ve probably heard by now, New England is catching heat for videotaping Cincinnati’s sideline last week in Cleveland. The organization has insisted the television crew was there to capture footage for a documentary, and while that might be the case, there’s a reportedly a chance the franchise still could face severe punishment.

Cincinnati supporters unsurprisingly gave the Patriots grief when they were in town for Week 15, and Nick Wright joined in on the fun. The “First Things First” co-host took to Twitter to offer praise to the Kansas City Chiefs but made sure to weave in a dig at New England.

The Chiefs just forced a quick stop & then hit the Broncos on a bomb to Tyreek Hill… and they did it all without needing to tape their opponent last week. Imagine that. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 15, 2019

Wright wasn’t done, however.

It’s just mortifying for the league. Your prestige franchise with your GOAT QB & Head Coach appears to be just addicted to cheating. It’s unbelievable. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 15, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see what kind of punishment the Patriots receive. While the organization surely must be frustrated by the ongoing ordeal, it can take the solace in the fact it clinched a playoff berth with a 34-13 win over the Bengals.

