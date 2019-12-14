Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are coming off back-to-back losses, but it doesn’t seem like they’ve flinched entering their Week 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookie N’Keal Harry, who had a touchdown taken away thanks to a blown call against the Kansas City Chiefs, seems to be focused on the task at hand, despite his team facing some adversity. The wide receiver shared a photo on Twitter Saturday alongside Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

“Love for the game runs deep,” Harry wrote. “The passion is never in question.”

Through four games, Harry has reeled in five catches for 40 yards and one touchdown. He’s played minimal offensive snaps to date, but time will tell if that number increases as he continues to gain experience.

New England and Cincinnati kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images