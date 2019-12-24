What a decade this was in New England sports! As we move into the 2020s, join NESN.com in counting down the best moments in New England sports from 2010-2019. (And check out the rest of our “Best of the Decade” content here.)

It’s a phrase you heard more than once in the 2010s: Tom Brady gets it done in overtime.

And one particular OT drive in 2019 has landed Brady and the New England Patriots at No. 8 in NESN’s “Moments of the Decade.”

New England appeared to be cruising to yet another Super Bowl appearance, notching two touchdowns and a field goal in the first three quarters of the 2019 AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Chiefs on Jan. 20. But a 24-point fourth quarter for Kansas City gave the Chiefs a chance to steal the game, even leaving New England down four at one point in the frame.

So, Brady and Co. went to work.

The Pats won the toss and elected to receive, quickly gaining ground on the Chiefs despite a few close calls. Brady completed back-to-back-to-back third-down conversions with the help of Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, planting New England just 5 yards from victory. Then it was Rex Burkhead’s turn to make some magic, running one in from 2 yards out to give the Patriots their third straight AFC title.

The game-winning touchdown sent New England to its fourth Super Bowl of the decade, etching the ever-important drive in Patriots history. It’s a play (and a drive) the team will never forget, nor will its fans.

