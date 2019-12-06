Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Northeastern Huskie Cayden Primeau was between the pipes in the NHL for the very first time Thursday night.

The Montreal Canadiens placed Keith Kinaid on waivers Wednesday to pave the way for Primeau to join the parent from their American Hockey League affiliate.

Primeau was the 199th pick in the 2017 NHL draft out of Northeastern. The 20-year-old won 20 games during the 2018-19 campaign en route to being named MVP of the Hockey East tournament.

