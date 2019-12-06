Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will look for their third consecutive win Friday night when they welcome the Denver Nuggets to TD Garden.

Boston has won four of its last five games entering Friday’s matchup, while Denver is coming off a 37-point blowout of the New York Knicks on Thursday which kicked off a four-game East Coast swing.

The Nuggets dropped the Celtics 96-92 at Pepsi Center on Nov. 2, but Boston has been strong on the parquet, boasting an 8-0 record to this point in the 2019 season. Time will tell if that perfect record remains in tact after a matchup with Nikola Jokic and Co.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets online:

When: Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images