Baylor and Oklahoma will battle for Big 12 supremacy Saturday afternoon.
The No. 6 Sooners will square off with the No. 7 Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma handed Baylor its only loss of the season, a 34-31 thriller, back on Nov. 16.
Will Baylor exact its revenge? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch the Big 12 Championship Game online and on TV:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports Images