You just knew this would happen.

With the Patriots caught up in yet another cheating scandal, seemingly everyone is taking shots at the NFL’s model franchise. That includes people like Orlando Scandrick, who revealed a new cheating rumor during an appearance Tuesday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

The veteran cornerback,whom the Philadelphia Eagles released in October, claimed people around the league believe the Patriots sweep hotels, or something.

Take a look:

So @OScandrick just said on @TheHerd that the rumor around the league is the Patriots have people go to the visiting team hotel and do a sweep of the hotel in case they can find any game plan, playbook, etc. stuff laying around, and bring it to the team if they do. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 10, 2019

Is there a chance this is true? Sure, especially when you consider the Patriots’ track record.

However, this sounds more like a paranoia and rumor-mongering, if you ask us.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images