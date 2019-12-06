The University of Utah has a chance to put a lot of pressure on the College Football Playoff committee with a win Friday night. That, however, will be easier said than done.
The Utes are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history, and they’ll have a chance to put the finishing touches on their resume Friday night when they battle Oregon in the Pac 12 Championship Game.
Simply put, Utah is the better team. Kyle Whittingham has built his program into a perennial powerhouse built on a stout defense. During Utah’s eight-game winning stream, it has allowed more than 15 points just once, a thrilling 33-28 win over Washington back in early November. Football Outsiders ranks Utah fifth in opponent-adjusted defense rating, trailing only Clemson, Ohio State and Auburn.
For all of Utah’s greatness, especially on the defensive side of the ball, Oregon will have the best player on the field Friday night. Quarterback Justin Herbert entered the season as the potential top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. And while he hasn’t played at a Heisman Trophy level this season, he’s still projected to be one of the top QBs off the board this spring. He’s been a little careless with the ball recently, however, throwing four picks in his last four games, including two in a loss at Arizona State on Nov. 23.
Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
TV: ABC
Point spread: Utah -6.5
Pick: UTAH -6.5
Utah is the better team and needs this game more. A convincing win Friday night could go a long way in convincing the selection committee the Utes are deserving of a spot in the final four. It’s also worth considering the weather: Forecasts indicate the conditions will worsen as the night goes on, which could play into Utah’s favor. Anything that slows down Herbert should help Utah, and if the Ducks are forced to run the ball, they’ll find the unenviable task of trying to solve Utah’s top-ranked rushing defense that has allowed 56 yards per game this season. Utah might have some problems scoring on Oregon’s defense, but a key turnover will either lead to points or advantageous field position, allowing Utah to cover the number.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images