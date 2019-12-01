Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can the Green Bay Packers bounce back from their brutal Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a win over the lowly New York Giants?

That will be answered Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense appeared out of sync last Sunday, racking up just eight points against the 10-1 Niners. The 2-9 Giants shouldn’t pose too much of a threat, however, as New York has struggled amid a seven-game losing streak.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Packers-Giants game online:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images