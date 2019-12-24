Monday evening could be a hat-and-t-shirt night in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers in the Week 16 edition of “Monday Night Football.” The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a victory against the Vikings or a win next week against the Detroit Lions, whereas Minnesota would need to win out and get some help if it wants to win the division.
Either way, this should be a great game.
Here’s how to watch Packers vs. Vikings online:
When: Monday, Dec. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
