Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday evening could be a hat-and-t-shirt night in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers in the Week 16 edition of “Monday Night Football.” The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a victory against the Vikings or a win next week against the Detroit Lions, whereas Minnesota would need to win out and get some help if it wants to win the division.

Either way, this should be a great game.

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. Vikings online:

When: Monday, Dec. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images