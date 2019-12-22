Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a way to get on the board.

With the score still tied at zero into the second period, Par Lindholm took it upon himself to get the Boston Bruins on the scoreboard with one of the most unique goals you probably will ever see.

After Torey Krug put the puck in front of the Nashville Predators’ net, Lindholm fell on the ice striking the puck in the process, and the two landed in the net together behind Pekka Rinne.



Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images